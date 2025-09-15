The unending saga of India's GDP data: True numbers beyond the story

In most countries, gross domestic product (GDP) data releases are routine. In India, they spark controversy. A decade after the new GDP series was introduced, questions about its credibility remain, leaving both analysts and policymakers unsure about the economy’s true health.

According to the latest data release, the economy grew at a staggering 7.8 per cent rate in the April-June quarter of 2025-26, far above forecasts made by economists based on all the other available data. Unsurprisingly, the release has reignited a wave of scepticism and debate.

There are several issues with the GDP