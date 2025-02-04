Business Standard

The upside of Trump's disruptions: A push for better alternatives

India will come on his radar soon, but while we wait for Mr Trump's other disruptive shoes to drop, taking a helicopter view of his actions serves us better than reacting in a knee-jerk fashion

The upside of Trump's disruptions
Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Jagannathan
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

A 78-year-old man living in a white building is sending shockwaves through his own country as well as the rest of the world. In just over a fortnight since assuming office as US President, Donald Trump is packing off illegal migrants by the thousand every day, has scrapped affirmative action programmes in federal institutions, withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, suspended aid to developing countries, sacked thousands of federal employees, and imposed massive tariffs on trade partners (Canada and Mexico) and rivals (China). And this is just the beginning.
 
India will come on his radar
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi BS Opinion US President

