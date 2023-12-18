The world is not flat

In 2005, Thomas Friedman asserted that information and communication technologies (ICTs) had flattened the global playing field for businesses and individuals. The idea that the world is flat became extremely popular. However, this perception contrasts starkly with reality. The ICT landscape resembles mountains and molehills, with colossal giants dominating as smaller players struggle to compete. These giants, a few companies in a few countries, concentrate the production of almost all ICTs, establishing significant entry barriers for others. The highly concentrated global ICT market has become a battleground for strategic leveraging and geopolitics. This dominance challenges the notion of a flat

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com