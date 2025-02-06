Time for light-touch but useful rule for fair consumer-facing services

There’s no doubt that light-touch regulation and a reduction in red tape would help with both the ease of doing business and the ease of living. Replacing red tape with a “red carpet” for investors has been on the “to-do” list for some time. The recent Economic Survey had it as a central theme, elaborating on the need for the government to get out of the way.

The Union Budget tabled last week carried the theme forward by proposing a committee to explore ways to ease the regulatory burden on stakeholders in non-financial sectors. The committee, which is yet to