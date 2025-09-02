Time to stop abusing Indian business houses, trust will help them build

India Inc has many failings, but one thing it does not deserve is constant abuse and delegitimisation by political parties or public intellectuals. When major politicians start attacking it — Rahul Gandhi now and Arvind Kejriwal earlier — it does not help India’s cause, even assuming India Inc has made mistakes. To endlessly rant about Adani and Ambani, and then expect the same business houses to invest and take the India story global, is sheer foolishness. It is one thing to prevent monopolies, quite another to assume that India does not need giant conglomerates of its own.

Unhinged domestic criticism