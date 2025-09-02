Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Time to stop abusing Indian business houses, trust will help them build

Time to stop abusing Indian business houses, trust will help them build

Unhinged attacks on Indian business houses and their so-called trader mentality are unjustified

India Inc
premium

Unhinged domestic criticism of big business houses will tempt foreign powers to do the same thing to undercut Indian interests. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Jagannathan Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
India Inc has many failings, but one thing it does not deserve is constant abuse and delegitimisation by political parties or public intellectuals. When major politicians start attacking it — Rahul Gandhi now and Arvind Kejriwal earlier — it does not help India’s cause, even assuming India Inc has made mistakes. To endlessly rant about Adani and Ambani, and then expect the same business houses to invest and take the India story global, is sheer foolishness. It is one thing to prevent monopolies, quite another to assume that India does not need giant conglomerates of its own. 
Unhinged domestic criticism
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : India Inc Indian business intellectual property Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon