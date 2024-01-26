Token tales, failure, and more

Some of the best books of 2023 covered ground that has been in the news for a while but not really been explained to the general reader.

Here are four that stuck in my memory.

Tokens: The Future of Money in the Age of the Platform by Rachel O’Dwyer

Modern digital economies are driven by extra-monetary compensation such as gift tokens from Amazon, phone credit, game tokens, NFTs, and of course, cryptocurrencies. This is not new in itself — in the 19th century miners were paid with company “scrip” — tokens redeemed only at stores run by the company. But