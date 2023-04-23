close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

It is now for the industry associations to agitate the matter before the government

TNC Rajagopalan
Image via Shutterstock
Premium

Image via Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Every now and then, the government makes some mistakes and their consequences are borne by businesses through unnecessary losses. Now, some voices are rising in a protest demanding accountability and compensation. The Customs department introduced the system of duty payment through electronic cash ledger from the beginning of this month. The system did not work properly with the result that the importers could not clear their goods. After a week, the Customs restored the facility of granting manual out of charge order, duty payment through other modes, as earlier, and waiver of interest for late payment of Customs duty. The system took another week to stabilise, and in the meantime, importers suffered heavy demurrage and container detention charges. The Customs requested the custodians and shipping lines to waive such charges, but they are under no obligation to do so, as held by the Supreme Court in the case of International Airport Authority of India vs.Grand Slam International of
Or

Also Read

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

What is a free trade agreement?

DGFT should make good notable omissions

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

New trade policy continues with old schemes

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals

Superpower's weak institutions

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Topics : India trade policy government policies Businesses Indian business

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read
Premium

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

russia, russia-india, india, export
6 min read
Premium

Quantum leap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Favourable terms

HDFC, FPI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The HR ailment of public sector banks

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
7 min read
Premium

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
4 min read
Premium

Debt fund growth option: A smart choice for retirees

Mutual funds, sebi, investors, MF, equity, sensex, market, funds, shares, stocks, FDI, FPI, investment, growth
4 min read
Premium

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

russia, russia-india, india, export
6 min read
Premium

Superpower's weak institutions

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon