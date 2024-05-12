Traders should opt for AEO recognition

Last Wednesday, the World Customs Organisation (WCO) began a three-day global conference on Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme in Shanghai, China to deliberate on the theme ‘Harnessing the Power of AEO Programmes for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Trade.” It is the sixth such conference in the last ten years that has this year attracted over 1,200 delegates, mostly the Customs administrators from 108 countries.



For the discussions during the conference, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has released its updated recommendations on how to improve the AEO programme globally so that it becomes a powerful tool to drive supply chain