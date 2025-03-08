Trick or retreat: Bofors aside, Rajiv's term reshaped India's defence plans

This begins with a spoiler alert— if you promise not to read the postscript first. In this column, I play a trick on you.

After ages, India has a chief who speaks the hard truth. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has persistently and firmly drawn attention to the Indian Air Force’s alarming numbers and technology gap with its rivals. He even held up the mirror to the holiest of the holy among our PSU monopolies, HAL, on cameras and microphones. This is refreshing when you’re used to hearing from a succession of chiefs self-pitying platitudes like: “We will fight