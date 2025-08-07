Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump is winning the tariff war hands down; markets remain unshaken

Trump is winning the tariff war hands down; markets remain unshaken

His tariffs are bringing in higher revenues, shielding American industry - and the markets remain unshaken

Trump Tariffs
premium

After announcing the 25 per cent tariff on India, Mr Trump added insult to injury by calling India a dead economy. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

T T Ram Mohan Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is smarting from the tariff announced by United States President Donald Trump recently. It now faces a tariff of 25 per cent, plus an additional 25 per cent penalty for importing oil from Russia. Coming soon: Punitive tariffs on all pharmaceutical exports to the US, something that will bite Indian pharma companies. 
Nearly 70 countries have been hit by tariffs on top of the universal 10 per cent levy. The tariffs are not just about reducing America’s current account deficit. Mr Trump has weaponised them to make a political point — or even a personal one. 
After announcing the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US India relations US economy BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon