Trump's bipolar G2 dream is fundamentally unstable, lacks global influence

In his recent summit with President Xi Jinping of China, Donald Trump raised the possibility of a new world order headed by the two superpowers — a new “G2.” By implication, he meant that they could, together, rule the world and decide what is good for everyone.

However, the 2025 G2 may partly be an illusion, not least because of the diametrically opposite positions the United States and China have on issues like trade, climate change, and Taiwan, or anything involving global security. What is clear is that both G1 and G2 know that their field of geographical dominance cannot