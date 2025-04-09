Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Trump's tariffs bring cheer to Maga base, but hurt US jobs and industry

Trump's tariffs bring cheer to Maga base, but hurt US jobs and industry

The tariff wars that Trump has unleashed overlook his country's biggest competitive advantage - and may even irreparably harm it in the future

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

The problem is that having flourished under protection from the start, the bulk of Indian manufacturing never learnt to compete meaningfully on global terms. (Photo: Reuters)

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Economists may think Donald Trump urgently requires a crash course in Economics 101 since the extraordinary tariffs he imposed on most of the world on April 2, “Liberation Day” are incompatible with almost any economic logic —including the 46th President’s expectation of higher revenues to finance tax cuts for his billionaire cronies. But putting aside these motives and inchoate comments about the “unfairness” of trade deficits, everything begins to make sense when the tariffs are viewed from a political angle. As businesses nervously calculate the costs of Liberation Day, Mr Trump’s core Maga supporters are cheering.
 
Mostly blue-collar and often
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Trump tariffs trade import Exports

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon