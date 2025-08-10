Trump tariff impact: No need to be alarmed, this difficult phase will pass

Last week, relations between India and the United States (US) nosedived after President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent punitive tariff on goods exported from India, effective August 27, in addition to the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs that took effect on August 1. This difficult phase will pass as both countries have enough stakes in maintaining good relations.

Few believe Trump’s excuse that he is punishing India for buying crude oil from Russia. He is more hostile towards India after Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, permitted trading in his cryptocurrency and allowed the US to