Trust and transparency: Uncertainty for Tata Sons as listing deadline nears

It all started with RBI classifying Tata Sons as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022, implying that it would be required to list on stock exchange within three years

Nivedita Mookerji
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

As the deadline to list Tata Sons gets closer, the holding company of the $165-billion group appears to be surrounded by uncertainty over its future corporate structure. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has yet to clarify whether Tata Sons will have to turn into a publicly-listed entity by September 2025 or if it will be granted an exemption.
 
It all started with the RBI classifying Tata Sons as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022, implying that it would be required to list on the stock exchange within three years. Tata Sons has sought an exemption
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Tata Sons Markets

