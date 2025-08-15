Truths out of reach: The science of randomness and unpredictable outcomes

“I am at all events convinced that He (God) does not play dice.”

With that, Albert Einstein voiced his unease at inherent randomness at the core of quantum mechanics. He preferred a universe whose workings were hidden but ultimately knowable.

Randomness resists such comfort. We toss coins, shuffle cards, pick names from hats — yet much of it is an illusion. Beneath what we call random lies hidden clockwork. Still, from cryptography to climate models, the hunt for true randomness remains one of science’s most urgent quests.

At its core, randomness is the absence of pattern. In theory, it’s simple: