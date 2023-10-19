Turning the tide on oil

India is the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil, following the European Union and China. The share of oil imports in India’s consumption basket rose to a massive 87.3 per cent in 2022-23, constituting 23.6 per cent of India’s imports.

Oil and gas imports not only deplete foreign exchange reserves but also pose a strategic vulnerability, evident in geopolitical crises like the Iraq war, sanctions on Iran, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is compelling India to make payments for