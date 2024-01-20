Two sides of political Islam

For a moment, take your eyes off the destruction in Gaza, the disruption in the Red Sea, and the Iran-Pakistan tit-for-tat bombings, followed by an incredible equivalent of brotherly pappi-jhappi (hugs and kisses).

Take a deep breath instead and look beyond the day’s headlines. Depending on which way you look at it, global political Islam is either at its strongest or weakest.

For the greatest clarity, let’s say upfront that this is not an argument about Islam, the faith. This is about political Islam, where the faith serves as the state religion, defines a nation and/or sustains its mostly unelected leaders in