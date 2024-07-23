Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: Govts have limited impact on jobs

Policy reforms would work better than programmes or projects

Job, employment
Premium

Ajay Shah
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
The Budget announcements involve numerous elements aimed at the labour market, and it is indeed a major concern in India. Some of the new announcements might disappoint over the medium term. As we know from the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the Indian state is not big enough to directly impact the economy. The path to potency for policymakers lies in improving the environment in which private firms create growth and employment; it involves more of policy and less of programmes or projects.
 
Consider the internship programme in the top 500 companies. The government desires that this will
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils road map for 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Budget 2024: Need a long-term vision

Union Budget 2024: A commitment to tax certainty

Union Budget 2024: Sustaining the India story

Union Budget 2024: Fiscal balance amid coalition compromises

Topics : BS Opinion Union Budget Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon