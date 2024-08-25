US elections: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris focus more on domestic issues

Last week, at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Kamala Harris, the vice-president of the United States (US), secured the nomination of her party for contesting the election to become the next President of the country. Her nomination acceptance speech, and the nomination acceptance speech a few weeks earlier of former President Donald Trump, the nominee of the Republican Party, indicate that the election will be fought mostly on the suitability of the candidates to hold the high office and on domestic issues like inflation, immigration, abortion, tax cuts and so on. The role of the