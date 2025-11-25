US exit from COP 30 puts onus on EU, China, India to drive climate action

The United States’ (US’) abstention from the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP 30) was only a follow-up to its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. A few months ago, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided to undertake a formal review of its “endangerment findings,” thereby even questioning the scientific basis of climate change. The EPA action has serious implications for the US government-supported research programmes and will have an adverse impact on the development of corresponding action plans.

Among the major contributors to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the European Union (EU) adopted the “Green Deal” and the “Fit for