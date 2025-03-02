Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US President Donald Trump and tariffs unnerve equity, bond markets

US President Donald Trump and tariffs unnerve equity, bond markets

Given the prospects of global economic slowdown and fragmentation of global trade, India is rushing to work out some sort of trade deal or the other with UK, EU and US

US President Donald Trump
Image Credit: Bloomberg

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trump and tariffs dominate global headlines and keep world leaders engaged. Europe is rattled by Trump’s moves to take the side of Russia in the war with Ukraine and ask for scarce minerals in exchange for the aid given to Ukraine to defend against an invader. Smaller countries are becoming more anxious about what Trump might demand from them, given his utter disregard for global rules, including fundamental principles such as respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations. These developments have heightened uncertainties, making the equity and bond markets nervous and slowing down investments in productive assets.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion tariffs

