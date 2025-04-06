US tariffs: Exporters must be ready to prove origin of goods to Customs

President Donald Trump of the United States has imposed ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on imports from various countries. With this abandonment of the policy to impose the same tariffs on imports from most countries, nearly all governments, businesses, and economists are busy examining the short- and medium-term implications of this change. The executives at the operating levels are, however, grappling with a different question — how the US Customs will determine that the imported goods originate from a particular country.

Rules of origin (RoO) are used by most countries to implement measures such as anti-dumping duties and anti-subsidy countervailing duties, and also