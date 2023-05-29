close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

The US would now restrict visas for any Bangladeshi citizen who is believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in that country

Bharat Bhushan New Delhi
US Visa
Premium

US Visa

6 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
Follow Us
In an unusual move, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on May 24, announced a "Visa Policy to Promote Democratic Elections in Bangladesh". The US would now restrict visas for any Bangladeshi citizen believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in that country. This would include current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of all political parties, law enforcement officers, the judiciary, and security services. The US has clearly put Bangladesh on watch as the country's next general election, due in January 2024, approaches.
 
The actions undermining the elections have been widely defined to "include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views.&
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

A scandal in Kathmandu rocks the Prachanda govt and threatens the system

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

BJP's innovative attempts at forging a new national identity

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence?

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

The darkness of trivialisation

Better numbers in private projects

Video calls will soon be 3D meetings

Topics : USA Bangladesh US visa Bangladesh election

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Best of BS Opinion: Listing timeline, fighting climate change, and more

investments, mutual funds
1 min read

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

The darkness of trivialisation

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
5 min read

Fighting climate change

Amazon rainforest, Amazon burning, forest fire, climate change
3 min read

Most Popular

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
8 min read

The darkness of trivialisation

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
5 min read

Video calls will soon be 3D meetings

Video call, meeting, technolohy
3 min read

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon