Viksit@2047: Achieving India's vision needs focus on core priorities

Is Viksit@2047 possible at all? India at a per capita income of $2,390 in 2022 was towards the lower end of the lower-middle income range that spans from $1,136 to $13,846. The range is obviously very high and, therefore, it will take some time for India to cross into the high-income segment. Most current estimates of feasible long-term growth for the country tend to be around 6 to 7 per cent. This is clearly not adequate for the Viksit status envisaged for 2047. While challenges from climate change will further hinder achieving this tough target, opportunities —