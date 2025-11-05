Vodafone Idea's AGR dues lifeline: Relief or risk for India's telecoms?

How the Union government reacts to the latest Supreme Court order linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Vodafone Idea (Vi) could throw up many questions.

Earlier this week, the apex court allowed the Centre to re-examine Vi’s entire AGR dues up to financial year 2016-17. This was a modification of an order issued on October 27 that had focused only on an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore. The subsequent order of November 3 has widened the scope of relief for the struggling telco manifold. And this leads us to the question how the Union government, which holds a 49