WCO-IAPH guidelines for customs, ports released

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) have released their first ever guidelines on cooperation between customs and port authorities with a view to strengthen trade and transport facilitation, compliance and supply chain security.

The WCO is an intergovernmental organization of 185 member countries, whose customs administrations process over 98 per cent of international trade. Its main activities include developing standards for customs procedures, capacity building of its members and promoting cooperation between the