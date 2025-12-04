Weaponised vigilance: Baseless complaints are paralysing administrators

A new category of “habitual complainants” has emerged in the government — individuals who repeatedly send complaints. The digital age has magnified this problem, as it has become effortless to send a complaint to dozens of authorities in a few clicks. These individuals are not whistle-blowers but people who exploit systems designed to protect genuine whistle-blowing. Revenge, resentment, leverage, or a misplaced sense of power fuels them.

Many are insiders — aggrieved subordinates denied promotion, officers facing disciplinary action, retired employees, or vendors unhappy with contractual decisions. Their goal is not accountability but to embarrass, cast