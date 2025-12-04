Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Weaponised vigilance: Baseless complaints are paralysing administrators

Weaponised vigilance: Baseless complaints are paralysing administrators

Former Defence Secretary calls for accountability for false complaints, warns of systemic risk-aversion in bureaucracy

Accountability answers
premium

The nation suffers when the brightest minds and most dedicated public servants operate under constant fear. Reclaiming the balance between vigilance and trust is not merely a bureaucratic necessity, it is a national need.

Ajay Kumar -
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new category of “habitual complainants” has emerged in the government — individuals who repeatedly send complaints. The digital age has magnified this problem, as it has become effortless to send a complaint to dozens of authorities in a few clicks. These individuals are not whistle-blowers but people who exploit systems designed to protect genuine whistle-blowing. Revenge, resentment, leverage, or a misplaced sense of power fuels them.  
Many are insiders — aggrieved subordinates denied promotion, officers facing disciplinary action, retired employees, or vendors unhappy with contractual decisions. Their goal is not accountability but to embarrass, cast
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion civil servants central government
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon