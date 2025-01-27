Business Standard

West Asian Energy again? Geostrategic shifts, reconstruction reshape region

West Asian Energy again? Geostrategic shifts, reconstruction reshape region

Following the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and suspension of supplies via the Yamal pipeline through Poland, Russia has to compete for access to European markets mainly through LNG exports

West Asian Energy
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ranjan Mathai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
A geostrategic transformation of West Asia is underway following Israel’s military victories against the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance last year. Iran itself has presently ceased fire, choosing prudence over prestige. The US, as Israel’s persistent enabler, has gained strategic advantage by the diminution of Russian and Iranian influence across the region. Turkey’s patronage of the Hayat Tahrir e Shams (HTS), the dominant force among Syria’s new rulers, has put into focus President Erdogan’s ambitious neo-Ottoman thrust southwards. But China, once seen as a new power broker in the region, had a marginal role.  
 
The speed with which European leaders have
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence energy sector West Asia BS Opinion

