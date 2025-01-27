West Asian Energy again? Geostrategic shifts, reconstruction reshape region

A geostrategic transformation of West Asia is underway following Israel’s military victories against the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance last year. Iran itself has presently ceased fire, choosing prudence over prestige. The US, as Israel’s persistent enabler, has gained strategic advantage by the diminution of Russian and Iranian influence across the region. Turkey’s patronage of the Hayat Tahrir e Shams (HTS), the dominant force among Syria’s new rulers, has put into focus President Erdogan’s ambitious neo-Ottoman thrust southwards. But China, once seen as a new power broker in the region, had a marginal role.

The speed with which European leaders have