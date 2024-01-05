When ethnicity & economy overlap

In the one month or so that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a former IPS (Indian Police Service) officer of the 1974 batch, has been in power in Mizoram, Aizawl has made one or two things absolutely clear to New Delhi.

One, it will do no political deals with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has conveyed its feelings cordially, without rancour, but firmly. Cordially, because it would not do to pick a fight with the central government. Like most Northeastern states, Mizoram is deeply dependent on New Delhi for grants and aid. But of all