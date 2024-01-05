Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

When ethnicity & economy overlap

A new system and people's government was a good slogan for Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma but implementation may face challenges

economy
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the one month or so that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a former IPS (Indian Police Service) officer of the 1974 batch, has been in power in Mizoram, Aizawl has made one or two things absolutely clear to New Delhi.

One, it will do no political deals with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has conveyed its feelings cordially, without rancour, but firmly. Cordially, because it would not do to pick a fight with the central government. Like most Northeastern states, Mizoram is deeply dependent on New Delhi for grants and aid. But of all
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Mizoram election 2023: ZPM wins clear majority, incumbent CM loses his seat

Space research: Glory and beyond

Live the moment, maximise it

Public versus private challenges

Mainstream economics' medieval inflation cure

The story of organising retail

Topics : BS Opinion India economy Mizoram Election national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon