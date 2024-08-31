Who speaks for Bangladesh Hindus? This necessitates raising questions

In these frightfully prickly times, trifles tend to become controversies in our geopolitical debates. You could see the issue over the difference between the Indian and US readouts of the Narendra Modi-Joe Biden phone call earlier in the week in a similar light, and dismiss it as a joke — big deal if Washington didn’t mention Modi’s concern over the fate of Hindus in Bangladesh. Grow up, India.

That “grow up, India” admonition might apply, though for entirely different reasons. In fact, we will argue that these reactions and the widespread indignation are no joke. This is