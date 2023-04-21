Why Galilean moons, not Mars

The past week has been bitter-sweet for space endeavours: While the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) successfully blasted off on its mission to study Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, three of Jupiter’s Galilean moons (except for the volcanic hotspot Io), SpaceX’s mighty rocket — the Starship Super Heavy — failed to make into the Earth’s orbit and exploded.
Both these projects are crucial in the quest for making Homo sapiens an interplanetary species. On one hand, JUICE would be looking for alien life on Jupiter’s moons, and on the other, Starship rockets are being developed to one day take humans to Mars. There is little to explain why humans are looking for habitable alien worlds: To ensure that the species survive, even as our polluting activities doom life on Earth.
A lot has already been discussed about why Mars appears to be our first choice for a home away from home (it was on
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or