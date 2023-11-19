Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Why the passenger matters

Difficulties over Diwali weekend remind us of the role the Railways plays in our development

railway, passenger
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Mihir S Sharma
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us
For those of us lulled into false optimism by videos of the swanky Vande Bharat trains, or by seamless and comfortable journeys on inter-city Shatabdis, the videos that emerged over the past fortnight of people trying to get home by train for the festival season were a bit of a shock. We have known for some time that the Indian state routinely underprovides for migrant labour. That message, certainly, was brought home to us during the pandemic when thousands of people set out to walk home during lockdowns. But, even so, images of people struggling to get into overcrowded compartments, faced with the possibility of a nightmarish journey lasting dozens of hours with nowhere to sleep, were something of a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

'Coming soon': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares pics of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

World Cup 2023 India vs Pak: Railways to run special Vande Bharat trains

Weigh the risks of EB-5 citizenship route

The rise and rise of personal loans

Blue Revolution

The power of symbols

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

Topics : BS Opinion Indian Railway Vande Bharat train train

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon