Why the wolf stayed: The long, messy love story of humans and dogs

Perhaps it began with a wolf that couldn’t quite make up its mind. Too bold to slink away, too wary to attack, it lingered at the edge of firelight, nosing roasted bones and the strange creatures gathered nearby. That single pause — part hunger, part curiosity — may have sparked one of history’s longest-running bonds. Fast forward a few thousand years to the Natufian village of ‘Ain Mallaha (now in Israel), where archaeologists uncovered a woman buried with a puppy nestled against her ribs, her hand resting on its chest as if steadying a tiny heartbeat. Around 12,000