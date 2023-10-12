close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Will bankers ever learn?

Basel-III capital norms, which bankers oppose, are beneficial for both banks and the economy

bankers, basel 3 norms, bank norms
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

T T Ram Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JP Morgan Chase, is that rare banker who doesn’t hesitate to take on regulators and lawmakers. He was severe in his criticism of the Dodd-Frank Act that led to stricter regulation of banks in the US after the global financial crisis (GFC).

Now, Mr Dimon has trained his guns on the Basel-III “end game” rules for banks planned by American regulators. These are the final rules related to the implementation of the norms widely
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Basel-III rules to give Nabard room to double balance sheet from April 2024

Freebies: A zero-sum game

The lucky cohort

Lessons from 2016 demonetisation

The essentials of G20's corridor initiative

Safeguarding 'safe' US govt bonds

Topics : JP Morgan Chase & Co's Indian banking system Basel III

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon