Writings on the Valley wall - 2

This is the second set of excerpts from Shekhar Gupta's "Writing On The Wall" from the poll-bound Kashmir Valley

Lal Chowk, Kashmir, Srinagar
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
What’s the toughest job in India? The most challenging, dangerous, and ultimately thankless? The short answer: It is being governor (now lieutenant governor) of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Manoj Sinha, the dhoti-clad politician from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, sports a generous tuft and a constantly buzzing mind. As chief administrator of the Union Territory with no elected legislature, he is probably the most powerful official in the country. He lists the things he has done to straighten things out: Denial of jobs to the immediate family members of top militant/separatist leaders being one.

ALSO READ: Writings on the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Kashmir valley Kashmir issue Indian education

First Published: May 26 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

