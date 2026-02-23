A battle of attrition: Peace remains elusive in Ukraine as war drags on
Ukraine has lost a quarter of its pre-war population of 42 million, with five million living under Russian occupation and another six million having fled to Europe
Business Standard Editorial Comment
Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine, now into its fifth year, has descended into a war of attrition. Even ignoring the exaggerated estimates from both sides, the casualty rates are staggering. According to the independent think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Russia has suffered 1.2 million casualties (killed, wounded, and missing) with some 325,000 killed since February 2022. For Ukraine, the figures are 600,000 casualties and 140,000 deaths (the figures exclude civilian casualties). Despite this, Russia, a country with more than three times Ukraine’s population and access to abundant natural resources, has made scant inroads beyond the territory it controlled in March 2022, the peak of its advance. Then, Russia held about 26 per cent of Ukrainian territory (including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014). Today, advancing at a pace slower than the trench warfare of World War I, Russia holds about 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory. In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his Ukrainian invasion as a bulwark against the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) into historical Russian spheres of influence. Since then, Finland and Sweden, two countries that share borders with Russia, have shed their neutrality and signed on to Nato.