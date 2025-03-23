A new innings for IPL: This premier cricket tournament needs to evolve

As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway, the commentary focuses on its dramatic transformational impact. There is no doubt that the tournament, now one of the world’s richest leagues, has revolutionised the sport, domestically and globally. It has, most importantly, widened the market for cricketing talent, enabling aspirants from smaller towns and a wider socio-economic background to consider cricket as a viable career. Institutionally, it has spawned offshoots from Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Caribbean. The skills and attacking play that the T20 format has