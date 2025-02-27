A new paradigm: IT companies will need to adjust business models

The 3QFY25 (October-December 2024) results and associated management guidance from the information-technology (IT) sector indicate that the industry may be on the cusp of a tectonic shift in business models. This impression was reinforced by industry leaders at the recent Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum. While the third-quarter results were decent and guidance was cautiously upbeat, the impact of the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is clearly being felt and this will necessitate a change in business models for the classic Indian IT services firm. Management commentaries reflect an improving macro environment with green shoots in discretionary spending, while the