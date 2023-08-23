A platform for power

On the moon

The power ministry’s proposal to introduce power-market coupling has been taken a step forward with the industry regulator, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), issuing a staff paper and inviting comments from stakeholders. The broad suggestion outlined by the paper is to merge all existing power-trading platforms and the contracts they offer into a unified body called the Market Coupling Operator (MCO). Alternatively, the mechanism could be operated by a separate institution, such as state-owned Grid India, which operates India’s electricity grid. The overall attempt appears to be to enhance government co

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com