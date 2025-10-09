A promising stack: India must build on its telecom and digital gains

The indigenous 4G stack and the digital revolution in India have emerged as some of the standout features of the ongoing telecom summit in New Delhi. Listing the achievements of the telecom sector in the country while inaugurating the “India Mobile Congress”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought out the timeliness of investing, manufacturing, and innovating in India. Telecom has indeed been a success story for India, leaving aside the rough patches such as the alleged scam linked to 2G spectrum allocation more than 15 years ago, retrospective tax on Vodafone’s 2007 acquisition of Hutchison Essar, and the longstanding