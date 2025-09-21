A shock to IT: Indian companies should take the H-1B hit and move on

United States (US) President Donald Trump, in his second term, has shown that he is willing to take major decisions without any public deliberation or notice. This is certainly the case with his announcement that a $100,000 fee would attach to H-1B visas henceforth — a declaration that led to a certain amount of panic among those who are on that visa. There were even reports that passengers on flights out of the US asked to be deplaned on hearing of the news. The White House has since clarified that the fee will be imposed only on new