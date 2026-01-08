A sweeping exit: How Donald Trump is dismantling global governance

It should be noted, first, that the US has always been a relatively reluctant participant in several multilateral fora. There has been a deep anti-UN streak in populist politics in America, with baseless rumours of “black helicopters” carrying UN troops to attack hapless rural Americans, a staple of the conspiratorial world that has given rise to Mr Trump’s movement. Even otherwise, mainstream US politicians have been wary of joining such supranational organisations as the International Court of Justice, believing that this would be unconstitutional in the US or usurp its sovereign rights. From that perspective, Mr Trump is just taking an existing strand in US politics a step further. It should be noted that while President Joe Biden did re-enter the Paris Agreement, he stopped short of reversing his predecessor’s damage to the WTO, for example.

Thus, this latest shakeup needs to be analysed as emanating from something more than just Mr Trump’s obvious disdain for foreigners. While there are on this list some organisations that might well be considered to be defunct or relatively pointless, others certainly are not. For example, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is the fundamental building block for cooperation on climate action internationally. Complete withdrawal from that as well as from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which produces the summary report on the real effects of global warming as scientists see it, is a significant setback to global efforts to keep the average temperature rise below 2 degrees Centigrade. Some smaller organisations that work, for example, on female and child health, might find themselves completely without funding as a consequence of this decision by Mr Trump. A greater burden will fall on the European Union and other first-world nations to make up for the lost capacity and funding faced by these institutions.