Accounting for performance: MPs need better pay to deliver results

Members of Parliament (MPs) have finally been granted a rise in salary and allowances after five years. The 24 per cent rise in basic pay from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh a month with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023, has attracted headlines, as much as the monthly package of ₹2.86 lakh when sundry allowances are added. Apart from the fact that this pay increase is overdue, questions must arise over the exercise to determine MP compensation as much as the adequacy of the pay for the elected representative in a country of India’s size and complexity.

When MPs’ salaries