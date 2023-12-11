Four years after the Union government abrogated the special constitutional status provided to what was the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Supreme Court has finally pronounced on the constitutionality of the move. A Constitution Bench consisting of five judges and led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud answered all the open questions raised by multiple petitioners essentially in favour of the Union government. Even on the specific points raised, the government will be pleased with the court’s judgment. The judges held that, first, J&K’s possession of a separate constitution did not contribute to the state having “special status” within India; second, that Article 370 was always meant to be a temporary and transitional provision, even though

