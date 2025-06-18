Agri-tech offers productivity gains, but structural challenges remain

The Indian agricultural sector is rapidly embracing innovations that promise to enhance productivity, reduce input costs, and empower farmers. Among these, two interventions, namely agri-drones and digital agriculture, stand out. Recent developments, including a national conference organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on Agri Stack and the launch of Garuda Aerospace’s agri-drone indigenisation facility in Chennai, are therefore important in this regard. The facility will be capable of manufacturing over 100,000 drones over the next two years. Additionally, 300 Centres of Excellence (CoE) were inaugurated to foster skilling, and research & development in drone manufacturing. With plans