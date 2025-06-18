Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Agri-tech offers productivity gains, but structural challenges remain

Agri-tech offers productivity gains, but structural challenges remain

The use of drones in agriculture is now being scaled up with speed. Agri-drones can cover 10 times the area of manual sprayers in a day

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
premium

(Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian agricultural sector is rapidly embracing innovations that promise to enhance productivity, reduce input costs, and empower farmers. Among these, two interventions, namely agri-drones and digital agriculture, stand out. Recent developments, including a national conference organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on Agri Stack and the launch of Garuda Aerospace’s agri-drone indigenisation facility in Chennai, are therefore important in this regard. The facility will be capable of manufacturing over 100,000 drones over the next two years. Additionally, 300 Centres of Excellence (CoE) were inaugurated to foster skilling, and research & development in drone manufacturing. With plans
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Agriculture Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon