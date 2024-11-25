Agritech revolution: Startups offer opportunities for agricultural growth

At a time when Indian agriculture is dealing with the impacts of climate change, there is a need to pivot towards smart use of technology to improve efficiency, sustainability and resilience. While still nascent, agritech startups can play an important role in pushing the innovation frontiers of Indian agriculture. A new research article by economists at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), published in the latest Monthly Bulletin, evaluated the agritech startup space in India and associated innovations in the agricultural sector. The findings are worth discussing here. Of the 130,000 startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry