Home / Opinion / Editorial / All above board: Sebi's move on disclosures a step in the right direction

All above board: Sebi's move on disclosures a step in the right direction

Sebi board has decided to constitute a high-level panel, which will comprehensively review "the provisions relating to conflict of interest, disclosures pertaining to property, investments, etc

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under new Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday made the formal move to review the provisions related to “conflict of interest” of the members and officials of the board.  This is important at least on two counts. First, while emphasising the need for trust and transparency among stakeholders, Mr Pandey in his public remarks recently had said they extended to Sebi as well. He had further noted Sebi needed to be more transparent and it would come up with a plan. Interestingly, this portion was not
