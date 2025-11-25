An AI compact: The world needs operational standards to avert risks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call at the G20 summit in Johannesburg for a “global compact on artificial intelligence (AI)” comes at a time when nations are trying to keep pace with the rapid expansion of AI and the risks that accompany it. Mr Modi highlighted the need for strong human oversight, safety-by-design systems, transparency, and firm bans on the usage of AI in deepfakes, and criminal and terrorist activities. These concerns are not abstract: There are warnings that by next year, nearly 90 per cent of online content may be AI-generated, vastly increasing the risk of misinformation and making it