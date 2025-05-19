Monday, May 19, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Arrested development: Freedom of speech must be protected, not punished

Arrested development: Freedom of speech must be protected, not punished

A police case filed by the Haryana Women's Commission chairperson includes public mischief. Even a cursory reading of Prof Mahmudabad's Facebook posts suggests that these charges have little basis

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad
Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

The arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad by the Haryana police following the registration of two separate cases over comments connected with Operation Sindoor underlines the degree to which the average citizens’ fundamental right to free speech is endangered in 21st century India. The barrage of accusations against Prof Mahmudabad under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are baffling — from promoting hatred, imputations and assertions prejudicial to the national interest, endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India and even culpable homicide. These complaints have been filed by a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana youth wing.
