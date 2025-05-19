Arrested development: Freedom of speech must be protected, not punished

The arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad by the Haryana police following the registration of two separate cases over comments connected with Operation Sindoor underlines the degree to which the average citizens’ fundamental right to free speech is endangered in 21st century India. The barrage of accusations against Prof Mahmudabad under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are baffling — from promoting hatred, imputations and assertions prejudicial to the national interest, endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India and even culpable homicide. These complaints have been filed by a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana youth wing.