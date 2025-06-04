Art of giving: Bill Gates has reset billionaire philanthropy standards

As one of the early generation of “nerd billionaires” who built personal fortunes on their computer skills, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has set standards in corporate philanthropy. Since it was set up in 2000, after Mr Gates stepped down as chief executive of Microsoft, the Gates Foundation has built itself a formidable reputation as a major player in global philanthropy, becoming the world’s third-largest charitable foundation with assets of $77 billion. By announcing in Addis Ababa on Tuesday that he would give away 99 per cent of his vast fortune to Africa by 2045, he has raised the bar even